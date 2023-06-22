Vix Begins Production On 7 Original Titles Including Sofia Vergara Animated Series & Benicio Del Toro-Produced Film

EXCLUSIVE: Vix has begun production on 7 new original titles during the second quarter of the year including 6 series and one film. They include the Sofia Vergara-led Koati: Animated Series and the Benicio del Toro-produced film Matar Al Jockey (Kill The Jockey).

“With these 7 new productions we continue to increase our original content offerings on Vix, with stories that appeal to the diverse tastes of our audiences,” said Rodrigo Mazón, Chief Content Officer ViX for TelevisaUnivision, in a statement. “Since the launch, we have been working on a path of constant development and production that we know today strongly reflects and resonates with the audience’s preferences and generates great successes in our service,” he added.

Matar Al Jockey (Kill The Jockey) follows Remo Manfredini, a legend in the world of turf racing whose self-destructive behavior overshadows his great talent. Abril, an up-and-coming jockey, is pregnant by Remo and is faced with having to decide between having his child or continuing to race. They both race for Sirena, an important businessman who saved Remo’s life in the past and is obsessed with the jockey.

According to the logline, One day Remo causes a big accident, disappears from the hospital and wanders the streets. Abril and Sirena go in search of him, but by the time they find him Remo has transformed into a very different person.

The cast includes Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Úrsula Corberó and Daniel Giménez Cacho; with Daniel Fanego, Osmar Nuñez, Luis Ziembrowski, Roberto Carnaghi, Adriana Aguirre and Roly Serrano; with special participation of Mariana Di Girólamo. Executive producers also include Nando Vila, Delfina Montecchia, Federico Frágola and Martín Fisner.

TV projects are as follows.

Koati: Animated Series, from creators Anabella Sosa-Dovarganes and Melissa Escobar, is a children’s animated series that celebrates diversity, the beauty of our natural environment and culture, all through Latino stories, created by Latinos for Latino families across the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Sofia Vergara stars and executive produces. Upstairs Animation Miami produces.

According to the logline, the comedy thriller La Banda [The Band] (w/t) follows Don Víctor, the owner of Sanitarios Reyes who confides in his colleague Rafael his intentions to leave the company and make him the boss as an inheritance along with the rest of his workmates. Rafa cannot keep the secret and tells all his colleagues, including Marcela, his wife, who has a mysterious past. Don Victor suddenly dies and Andy, his only son, reappears and claims the inheritance. With a debt behind him, Andy is determined to sell the factory to a voracious transnational corporation. Rafael and Marcela will be forced to create an unusual gang to recover the company and save the town from ruin.

The series stars Miguel Rodarte, Paulina Gaitán, Fernando Bonilla, Tessa Ía and Aldo Escalante; with Jesús Ochoa, Aída López, Juan Carlos Colombo, Juan Daniel Treviño and Raúl Briones. It’s produced by Dynamo and directed by Federico Veiroj and Salvador Espinosa, Gabriel Nuncio serves as showrunner.

Created by Juan Carlos Aparicio Schlesinger and Mateo Stivelberg, Consuelo (w/t) is a dramedy set in Mexico City in the 1950s following a woman from Mexican high society who, after being abandoned by her husband, must manage to survive while taking control of her destiny and her pleasures, including the sale of sex toys.

The series stars Cassandra Sánchez Navarro, Erick Chapa, Eileen Yáñez, Lincoln Palomeque and Catherine Siachoque. Its Produced by The MediaPro STUDIO and directed by Kenya Márquez.

El Guardespaldas [The Bodyguard] (w/t) is a comedy series centered around Julian, a criminal without vocation because he is a good guy. One day, while transporting stolen merchandise, he falls into the hands of a police commander with political ambitions. To save his own skin and that of his mother, he launders money at her beauty store for the King of Fayuca by posing as the new physical education teacher at the exclusive school of his boss’s rebellious daughter to find evidence against him. What Julian doesn’t count on is that Paola will help him find his place in the world, while she, in turn, becomes more sociable and self-confident thanks to him.

The series stars Memo Villegas and Diana Carreiro, Natalia Téllez, Marimar Vega, Norma Angélica and Sebastián Zurita. Miguel Necoechea Chavez and Poncho Pineda direct; Jaime Muñoz Baena will showrun. El Guardespaldas is produced by Campanario Entertainment.

Qué Chica Es El Mundo [How Girly The World Is] (w/t)- Chef Lorena García takes viewers on a personal journey through some of the cuisines of Mexico and Peru, exploring the stories and roots of local recipes, and acknowledging the legacies of traditional chefs and cooks that preserve and modernize them.

Sabor De América [America’s Flavor] (w/t) follows Chef Jesús— famous for his foodie adventures on Univision’s Despierta América— who hits the road to find the new flavor of Latin cuisine and how the food is connecting cultures and communities across the United States. From the Atlantic coast all the way to the Pacific, Chef Jesús will discover true Latin flavor in restaurants big and small – from Michelin-starred fine dining destinations to the smallest Midwestern taquerías. O’Malley Productions and Fluent Media Group produce.