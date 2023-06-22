Goodfellas Posts Deals For Cannes Critics’ Week Genre Breakout ‘Vincent Must Die’

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Goodfellas has unveiled a raft of deals on French genre title Vincent Must Die by Stéphan Castang following its buzzy world premiere in Cannes Critics’ Week in May.

In Europe, it has sold to Benelux (O’Brother), Switzerland and Germany (Ascot Elite), Spain (La Aventura), Greece (Cinobo), Italy (I Wonder), Portugal (Alambique), Scandinavia (Njuta), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Yugoslavia (MCF), Hungary (ADS), Romania (Independenta), Poland (Moonshot Company) and CIS (Russian Report).

Outside of Europe, it has been acquired for Turkey (Bir Film), Japan (Pflug), South Korea (Contents Panda) and Taiwan (AV Jet).

As previously announced, a buyers consortium consisting of Flawless, XYZ Films and Tea Shop Productions acquired all English-speaking territories during Cannes, including the North America, the UK and Australian and New Zealand.

The thriller stars Karim Leklou, best known internationally for his role Netflix hit The Stronghold, as a graphic designer who starts coming under attack from acquaintances and strangers out of the blue. Vimala Pons plays a service station waitress who goes on the run with the titular Vincent.

The film world premiered to strong reviews in Cannes with Deadline critic Damon Wise suggesting undertones of Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers and Edgar Wright’s Shaun Of The Dead in his review.

The film is one of the first projects to come to fruition for Wild West, the joint Blumhouse-style venture created by Goodfellas (ex-Wild Bunch International) and French film company Capricci in 2021 to develop and produce French genre cinema.

The screenplay by Mathieu Naert was originally developed in Capricci’s So Film Genre Screenwriting Lab, which laid the foundations for the creation of Wild West.

The film was produced by produced by Capricci, Bobi Lux, Frakas Productions and co-produced by Arte, Gapbusters, in association with Goodfellas.

Wild West will unveil a fresh raft of film and TV projects for 2023 at a special genre-focused co-financing and networking event in the French city of Nantes on Thursday.

Vincent Must Die was due to get a special screening at the event in the presence of Castang.