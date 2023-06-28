Viaplay Reveals New Management Team & Reviews Local Markets

Viaplay has unveiled a new operating model as it battles the economic downturn.

The new structure will see a team of Nordic-based execs taking on local segments and reviewing “their organisations to ensure full optimisation and focus.”

This comes after Viaplay CEO Anders Jensen stood down after five years to be replaced by former MTG CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, and the merger of the streamer’s Swedish and Norwegian operations, as we revealed this month.

Madsen Lindemann himself will become interim CEO of Viaplay’s Finnish operations, alongside his role as President and CEO of the wider company. A permanent appointment is being sought.

Former Snap Nordics boss Lars Bo Jeppesen has been appointed as EVP and CEO of the Danish and Icelandic operations and will join on 1 August. Kenneth Andresen has been appointed as interim CEO of the Norwegian operation.

Peter Nørrelund, who recently rejoined Viaplay as EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, will also take on responsibility for the group’s operations in the Netherlands, Poland, Baltics and the UK.

They will report into Madsen Lindemann, as will Vanda Rapti, EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution; Christian Albeck, EVP, Content Acquisition, Enrique Patrickson, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and M&A; Philip Wågnert EVP and Chief Technology & Product Officer; My Perrone, EVP and Group General Counsel; and Matthew Hooper, who is returning as EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

The new structure will be in place from July 1, at which point each leader will “review their organizations to ensure full optimisation and focus.” The financial impacts of the changes will be unveiled as part of an update “on or before July 20.”

“This is the first of what will be a number of step changes to ensure that we are investing in the areas where we see the greatest potential, that we are laser focused on the daily business of creating locally relevant products and experiences, and that we are as close as possible to our customers,” said Madsen Lindemann, who returned to lead the company he successfully split in two in 2018 as gaming/esports and streaming/broadcasting operations.

“We are reviewing the competitiveness of all of our operations, and will make the necessary changes in order to drive higher performance levels and improve the returns on our content and technology investments.”