Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Adam Schiff Says Censure Would Be A “Badge Of Honor” As House Moves To Final Vote

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Verve Signs ‘Pinocchio’ Co-Director Mark Gustafson

Mark Gustafson
Mark Gustafson Getty Images; Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed 2023 Academy Award-winning director Mark Gustafson.

Gustafson most recently co-directed Pinocchio for which he won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. The widely acclaimed film was also awarded the BAFTA and Annie Award for Best Animated Feature.

With over two decades of experience in the animation industry, Gustafson has become known for his distinctive visual style and creative storytelling and has been widely recognized for his work on a range of critically acclaimed films, including Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. Previously, he worked with Eddie Murphy on the Fox series The PJs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad