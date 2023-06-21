Verve Signs ‘Pinocchio’ Co-Director Mark Gustafson

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed 2023 Academy Award-winning director Mark Gustafson.

Gustafson most recently co-directed Pinocchio for which he won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. The widely acclaimed film was also awarded the BAFTA and Annie Award for Best Animated Feature.

With over two decades of experience in the animation industry, Gustafson has become known for his distinctive visual style and creative storytelling and has been widely recognized for his work on a range of critically acclaimed films, including Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. Previously, he worked with Eddie Murphy on the Fox series The PJs.