‘Velma’ Renewed For Season 2 As Max Comedy Chief Unveils Adult Animated Slate — Annecy

It’s official. Velma will be back. Max confirmed the renewal of Mindy Kaling’s adult animated series for a second season. Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, revealed the renewal during a panel at Annecy International Animated Film Festival Thursday, where she also talked about upcoming projects and previewed Max’s upcoming adult animation slate.

Velma tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and Glenn Howerton in leading roles. Rounding out the ensemble cast in unknown roles is Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Charlie Grandy serves as showrunner and executive producer of Velma alongside Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.

Makkos also revealed a new series in development from Rick and Morty writer Tom Kauffman. Anything Factory follows Henry Zingo as he returns home to reconnect with his ailing father and help his sister manage the family business: A Wonka-esque factory riddled with ethics violations.

Series is created by Kauffman, David Seger and Spencer Strauss. Kauffman also serves as executive producer with Searchlight TV.

Makkos additionally noted two projects that were previously reported as being in development, Keeping Up With The Joneses from Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf, and Uptown Bodega from Oz Rodriguez and Lemon Andersen.

Also unveiled was a Season 2 trailer for Ten Year Old Tom, from Steve Dildarian, animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios (see below).

Created, produced, directed and written by The Life and Times of Tim‘s Dildarian, Ten Year Old Tom follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him.

Max also released a first look photo for Young Love, its anticipated upcoming 2D-animated series created by Matthew A. Cherry, based on the characters from Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love. See below.