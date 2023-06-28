‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff In The Works At Bravo

EXCLUSIVE: Vanderpump Rules has had a major renaissance thanks to its recent “Scandoval” with Bravo and Peacock scoring record ratings for the show.

Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal cable network is now plotting another spinoff.

The series will follow a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.

We hear that Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, who welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021, are among those set to be involved. Kristen Doute, who returned to the reality series as the cheating scandal – where Tom Sandoval was having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind his girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back – is also expected to be involved.

Deals are not completely done, but we understand it will be an eight-episode series.

It is the latest spinoff for Vanderpump Rules, which itself was a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, focusing on Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants and bars including Sur and Pump.

Taylor and Cartwright previously starred in Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which saw the pair go on vacation to Cartwright’s homestate Kentucky with Taylor spending time with her family. The show aired one season in 2017. It followed the Vanderpump Rules After Show, hosted by Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard.

The spinoff comes as Vanderpump Rules begins filming season 11. Lala Kent revealed that cameras were starting to roll with the new season continuing to follow the fallout of the cheating scandal.

Kent explained that the cast hasn’t had a break from the drama. The “Scandoval” broke early on in Season 10 of the Bravo series and production had already wrapped filming the main show the previous year but cameras picked up the reaction of cast members following the scandal.