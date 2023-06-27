‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Sets Filming Start Date; Lala Kent Says It’s Giving Her “Anxiety”

Lala Kent is experiencing “anxiety” as Vanderpump Rules Season 11 starts filming. The fallout of “Scandoval” continues and the Bravo cameras are set to start capturing the drama this week according to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

“We start filming on Wednesday and it’s like giving me anxiety,” Kent shared during an Amazon Live session.

She continued, “They sent us like what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re like really in it again. We usually have so much time to just kind of process… things change a lot. But it’s like, nope.”

Kent explained that the cast hasn’t had a break from the drama. The “Scandoval” broke early on in Season 10 of the Bravo series when it was reported that Tom Sandoval was having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss for months behind his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back.

Production had already wrapped filming the main show since the previous year but cameras picked up the reaction of cast members following the scandal. All the drama around the show proved to be a big hit with viewers and the show saw a dramatic increase in ratings on Bravo.

Kent detailed the chaotic process that Vanderpump Rules Season 10 and capped the topic by saying she was “not complaining” about it.

As of now, it’s not known if Leviss or Sandoval will be coming back to the show. Madix and co-star Katie Maloney are getting ready to open up their sandwich shop called Something About Her in the coming weeks, with cameras undoubtedly showcasing their launch.