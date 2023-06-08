‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3: Raquel Leviss Drops Bombshell About Affair With Tom Sandoval

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion finale.

Raquel Leviss finally made an appearance on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 3. Bravo had been hyping up the last minutes of the show as Leviss was supposed to drop a bombshell that could potentially have repercussions for the show’s cast as to whether they would want to return for Season 11.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth,” Leviss said in an interview filmed after the reunion. “I think that I’ve been lying and so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway.”

Leviss said that the worst part was already out there but she had to continue to “lie about specific timeline things.”

After Scandoval broke out, Tom Sandoval maintained that he and Leviss only hooked up one time, but it turns out there were many more times, including the trip to Mexico where Scheana Shay got married.

“[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn’t going on for so long,” she added.

Leviss revealed their affair continued while the show was still filming and their encounters “picked up speed after we wrapped filming.”

The former beauty pageant contestant said that she even suggested forming a throuple but Sandoval shot it down as he said Ariana Madix would not be into it.

Despite saying she didn’t want to betray Sandoval as he was the only person that was in her corner, Leviss ended up dropping a big bombshell about the affair. Leviss confessed to having been intimate with Sandoval in the house he shares with Madix, despite having said nothing had ever happened there.

Throughout the reunion, Leviss took accountability for the affair she sustained with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix’s back.

“I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I am even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning,” Leviss said, “Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even fathom the pain that I’ve caused you.”

She continued, “I have been completely selfish and you’re right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn’t begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake. The way that it was handled was a complete mistake. The way that we betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I didn’t even consider because I was living in the moment.”

When host Andy Cohen asked why she had an affair with her best friend’s significant other, she said she did it because she fell in love. Cohen asked Sandoval if he was in love and after hesitating to answer he said he was.

Madix chimed in and told Leviss, “So my dog had just died, I cried in your f***ing arms and you thought, ‘I should go f**k her boyfriend.’ You are lower than the f***ing lowest of low people. You’re a f***ing psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person. The fact that you are capable of this sh** — unbelievable.”

Madix ended by telling Leviss that after the reunion she would never speak to her or see her again.