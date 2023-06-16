‘Vanderpump Rules’ Becomes Ratings Juggernaut; Most Watched Cable Series In 18-49 Demo

It probably wasn’t much fun for Ariana Madix to face that cheating scoundrel Tom Sandoval but season 10 of Vanderpump Rules sure was a ratings boon for Bravo and Peacock.

More than 115 million hours of season 10 have been watched to date across both platforms as well as on small digital apps. Season 10 reached over 11.4 million total viewers. The reality show that focuses on Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant staffs fired on all cylinders this season after news broke that Sandoval had been maintaining a secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss behind Madix’s back.

Those May and June reunion specials rocked, too: all three reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms through 3 days. The 4.6 million total viewers across all platforms through 3 days make the first reunion special (May 24) the most-watched Bravo episode of any series in over nine years and the most watched Vanderpump Rules episode of all time.

Vanderpump Rules is the most-watched cable series in 2023 in the 18-49 demo in L+3, and the fastest-growing unscripted series over the past year on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo in L+3.

One other stat: Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition (Reunion Part 3) had the best first-day Peacock viewing ever for any NBCU entertainment series on the platform.