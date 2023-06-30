Vancouver Film Studios Acquired By Hackman Capital Partners

Hackman Studios has inked its latest deal, the acquisition of Vancouver Film Studios (VFS), which has housed Deadpool, The Flash, Yellowjackets among others, and related companies, Pacific Backlot and Signal Systems.

Financial details weren’t released.

The property has 13 sound stages, construction mills and office space. Affiliated Pacific Backlot provides lighting, grip and other equipment. Signal Systems offers communications services.

“Vancouver Film Studios has been a core company in our family business for 25 years and we are confident HCP will take what we have built to even greater heights. Their expertise in the film industry combined with our exceptional team make for an ‘all-star cast’,” said Jason McLean, CEO of the McLean Group of Companies. VFS, whose clients include Disney, Warner Bros., 20th Century Studios, NBC Universal, Netflix, Apple and CBS, said it will continue to operate as an independent studio.

“Within a burgeoning global production market, Vancouver Film Studios has a rare generational legacy, and we are thrilled to be its next steward,” said Michael Hackman, founder-CEO of Hackman Capital. “Not only is the facility purpose-built and state of the art, but we are inheriting a management team that is among the best in the business.” VFS has a strong environmental, social and governance program. Carbon neutral since 2008, it launched the Indigenous Filmmakers Bursary in 2022.

LA-based Hackman Capital Partners has a portfolio of 19 production campuses, including studios in development, repping 10 million square feet across North America, the U.K. and Ireland with 145+ active sound stages and over 60 planned. Properties include The Culver Studios, Radford Studio Center, Television City Studios, MBS Media Campus, Raleigh Studios, and Saticoy Studios in Los Angeles; Silvercup Studios and Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York; Second Line Stages in New Orleans; Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios in Ireland; The Wharf London, Wardpark Studios, Cardington Studios and Pyramids Studios in the UK. In development – Eastbrook Studios London in the UK, Greystones Media Campus in Ireland, and Basin Media Studios in Toronto.