‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Boards Israeli Psychological Drama ‘Night Therapy’

EXCLUSIVE: Unorthodox star Shira Haas has boarded yes TV’s latest series, a psychological drama about an Arab-Israeli psychologist struggling to raise his two children after the suicide of his Jewish-Israeli wife.

Haas, who is also starring in Captain America: New World Order, is returning to her native Israel for 10-parter Night Therapy, which has just entered production.

Created and written by Raanan Caspi and directed by Gabriel Bibliowicz, Haas will play a computer genuis who rarely leaves her home. She joins a cast consisting of lead Yousef Sweid (Game of Thrones), with whom she starred in Netflix’s Unorthodox, and three Fauda actors – Lucy Ayoub, Yaakov Zada Daniel and Piras Nassar.

Sweid plays Louie, who decides to shift his practice to receive patients at night following the tragedy. Through the gateway and magic of the late clinic hours, and flashback scenes where Louie acts as an unseen observer to their problems, the series depicts refreshing points of view on life, which often require unusual treatments.

Yes TV is commissioner, Eight Productions is producer and yes Studios is distributor for the show that its creators will be hoping follows in the footsteps of world-conquering Israeli dramas such as Fauda, Shtisel and Your Honor.

Haas broke out in Shtisel and also led Netflix’s international hit Unorthodox, playing a woman living in a U.S. Jewish community who flees to Berlin. She is starring in the new Captain America and also Bodies, another Netflix series, alongside Stephen Graham.

“Rarely does one read a script that resonates with you immediately like with Night Therapy,” said yes Studios MD Sharon Levi. “Its optimism, unique take on life and inherent message about the power of recovery, coupled with sharp writing and compelling characters clearly mark it out as our next global hit series.”

Night Therapy is being produced for yes TV by Dafna Danenberg, Aviram Avraham, Benny Menache and Eight Productions.