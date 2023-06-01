Uninterrupted To Produce Sequel To ‘The Game Changers’ Documentary 

EXCLUSIVE: Uninterrupted a brand within The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is partnering with the creators of The Game Changers documentary to produce its sequel.

The original film — executive produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Chris Paul and Novak Djokovic – documented the dramatic rise of plant-based eating in professional sports. With more than 100M viewers, the film is credited with creating a measurable shift in eating patterns across the globe.

The sequel is being co-directed by Stephanie Soechtig and Kristin Lazure, the filmmakers behind Fed Up, Knock Down the House, The Devil We Know, and Netflix’s forthcoming Poisoned. The feature documentary, which is being produced in association with Soechtig and Lazure’s production company, Atlas Films, goes into production later this summer. For Uninterrupted, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will serve as executive producers. Matt Rissmiller and Naomi Wright will co-executive produce.

“With The SpringHill Company’s unparalleled track record fusing athlete-led storytelling with progressive subject matter — plus Stephanie and Kristin’s expert ability to weave compelling personal narratives with hard-hitting investigative journalism — we couldn’t be more thrilled about this team ,” said James Wilks, producer and star of The Game Changers.

The sequel will explore how food choices not only affect personal performance and health, but also broader issues including children’s health, food justice, and the environment. Several of the original executive producers are expected to return for the second installment, which will feature an A-list cast of athletes and entertainers, who will confront challenging food-related subjects and present compelling stories from multiple continents.

”GC1 had a profound impact on us as individuals and as filmmakers. We know there’s so much more to unpack, and we couldn’t be more excited to join this team,” said Soechtig and Lazure.

“This as a unique opportunity to expand on the cultural conversation The Game Changers ignited around the fundamental role food can play in addressing some of the most critical issues of our time,” said Philip Byron, Head of Unscripted & Docs at The SpringHill Company.

“The SpringHill Company has evolved into a full-service production company, and we are thrilled that James Wilks and Joseph Pace selected us to help craft their highly anticipated sequel and equally excited to work with Stephanie and Kristin on the first of hopefully many projects.”