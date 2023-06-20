UK Broadcasters & Bectu Begin Forging “Industry-Led Strategy” To Solve Freelancer Crisis

The UK’s public broadcasters and broadcasting union have taken their first step to forging an “industry-led strategy” to address the current freelancer crisis.

Philippa Childs, Head of the Bectu union, spent today meeting with the PSBs in order to discuss a situation whereby almost half of UK freelancers are currently out of work, according to the union’s recent survey.

Another meeting is pencilled in for the next couple of weeks, we understand, and Childs said “today’s meeting was a positive first step in developing an industry-led strategy to address both the current crisis, and drive long-term change in the sector.”

Childs said the meeting addressed the “feast or famine nature of the industry,” coming after freelancers virtually reached full employment in the post-Covid production boom before employment swiftly fell away again amidst the current cost-of-living crisis.

Multiple freelancers and producers have reported a lack of work to Deadline over the past months and Bectu recently declared an “emergency” in unscripted TV.

“It’s important that we maintain regular dialogue on this matter and we look forward to further discussions in the coming weeks,” added Childs. “Freelancers are critical to the success of the UK’s world-class film and TV production sector and we are committed to working with all relevant stakeholders, including broadcasters, to find and implement solutions.”

Bectu’s recent snap survey, compiled in the wake of the “emergency” declaration, found 45% of nearly 2,000 respondents out of work, with a further 75% saying they were struggling to make ends meet.

Recently, the spotlight has been placed on Channel 4, with a number of high-profile cancellations and shows swiftly taken out of development.