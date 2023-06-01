Tyne Daly & Liev Schreiber To Star In Broadway ‘Doubt: A Parable’ Revival

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber will star in a new Broadway production next February of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Scott Ellis.

The Roundabout Theatre Company production will begin performances in February 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre. Exact dates, remaining cast members, and design team will be announced at a later date.

Doubt: A Parable returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. Daly will play Sister Aloysius, in the words of the synopsis the “prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working- class part of the Bronx” who “is feared by students and colleagues alike.”

“But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn (Schreiber) and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.”

Originally staged Off Broadway in 2004, with a Broadway transfer in 2005 starring Cherry Jones and Brían F. O’Byrne, the play won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. In 2008, a feature film adaptation entitled Doubt starred Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Daly will be making her Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She was previously on Broadway in Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), Rabbit Hole (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony Award), and most recently, It Shoulda Been You. Schreiber was last seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000), and Moonlight (1995). He also appeared on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony Award).

Doubt: A Parable completes Roundabout’s 2023-2024 season, which also includes the previously announced The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor; Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene; I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel; Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon; and Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor.