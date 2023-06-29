Tyler Perry Sets Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict & Five Others To Star In Prime Video Pic ‘Divorce In The Black’

EXCLUSIVE: Just a day after announcing Black, White, & Blue as his first film under a four-picture deal with Amazon inked back in November, Tyler Perry has named Divorce in the Black as his second. Starring in the pic, which Perry will direct and produce from his script, are Meagan Good (Harlem), Cory Hardrict (All American: Homecoming), Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock), Taylor Polidore (Snowfall), Shannon Wallace (City on a Hill), Richard Lawson (For Colored Girls) and Debbi Morgan (Power Book II: Ghost).

The film follows Ava, a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for. But then fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. Deadline understands that Hardrict will be playing Dallas, though no further character details have been disclosed.

In addition to Perry via Tyler Perry Studios, producers include Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Will Areu, as well as Dianne Ashford.

Most recently reprising her DC role of Super Hero Darla in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Good is also known for turns in films like Day Shift, Think Like a Man and its sequel, Don Jon and Stomp the Yard, among others. The actress toplines Prime Video’s comedy series Harlem and has also been seen on shows like Prodigal Son, Star and Californication, to name just a few.

Currently starring as Coach Marcus Turner on The CW’s All American: Homecoming, which has been renewed for a third season, Hardrict also has on his resume shows like The Chi, S.W.A.T. and The Oath. He appears in the Sundance 2023 films To Live and Die and Live and Young. Wild. Free. and also boasts big-screen credits like City of Lies, All Eyes on Me, American Sniper and Warm Bodies.

Anderson played Rocky, the father of a young Dwayne Johnson, on NBC’s Young Rock, appearing prior to that on MacGruber and other series, as well as in films like Harriet.

Polidore has also been seen on All American: Homecoming, as well as on series like Snowfall, Black Lightning and Wicked City.

Most recently appearing on shows like Blue Bloods and City on a Hill, Wallace has also been part of American Soul and other series. Among his other upcoming projects is the indie drama Shelter Me with Nick Nolte and Jacqueline Bisset.

Appearing in films like For Colored Girls, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Wag the Dog, Lawson counts amongst his recent TV credits shows like The Ms. Pat Show and Grey’s Anatomy.

Seen on shows like Power, Power Book II: Ghost and The Defenders, Morgan’s film credits include Coach Carter, Love & Basketball and Eve’s Bayou.

In addition to Black, White, & Blue, which tells the story of a woman who loses her husband at the hands of a police officer, Perry has coming up the Netflix films Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa, having released such recent efforts as A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and A Fall from Grace to that platform.

