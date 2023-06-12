Greenwich Entertainment Acquires French Comedy ‘Two Tickets To Greece’ Starring Laure Calamy, Olivia Côte & Kristin Scott Thomas

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up U.S. distribution rights to the French comedy Two Tickets to Greece (aka Les Cyclades), starring César Award winner Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!), Olivia Côte (My Donkey, My Lover & I) and Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient). It’ll be released in theaters on July 14.

The film is set to open against Searchlight Pictures’ Sundance comedy Theater Camp, IFC Films’ Lakota Nation vs. United States, Roadside Attractions’ sports doc Black Ice, Kino Lorber’s horror comedy Final Cut from filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, Vertical’s rom-com The Modelizer, Crunchyroll’s Psycho-Pass Providence and MM2 Entertainment’s thriller Shadows.

Written and directed by Marc Fitoussi, who worked with Calamy on Call My Agent!, Two Tickets to Greece tells the story of Blandine (Côte), who is recently divorced and helplessly watching her only son leave home when her former best friend Magalie (Calamy) suddenly resurfaces and encourages them to take the Greek Islands trip they dreamed of as teenagers. However, Magalie’s very different approach to travel – and life – wreaks havoc on their vacation, including a memorable stay with Magalie’s free-spirited friend (Thomas).

Pic’s producers are Caroline Bonmarchand and Isaac Sherry.

“When the deliriously madcap Laure Calamy decides to take a holiday to the Greek Isles with her besties, audiences that appreciate smartly written and acted vacation comedies in exotic locales will be delighted to come along,” said Greenwich’s Edward Arentz in a statement to Deadline.

Arentz negotiated the acquisition on behalf of Greenwich Entertainment, with Nicolas Eschbach from Indie Sales on behalf of the filmmakers.