Twitter Sees Two Key Ad-Related Executives Depart

Twitter STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino will have some key staffing role to fill when she finally takes the reins this month.

Twitter’s head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, has decided to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

That follows the departure of Ella Irwin, who told Reuters Thursday that she has resigned from her role as VP of product for trust and safety at the social media company. That job saw her as the overseer of content moderation, which often required dealing directly with suspended accounts and making sure ads did not appear next to unsuitable content.

Yaccarino is the former head of advertising for Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and is expected to focus on reviving the ad fortunes for Twitter.

