Turner Classic Movies Now To Be Overseen By Warner Bros’ Michael De Luca & Pamela Abdy

Amidst mounting concern for the future of Turner Classic Movies following the latest in restructuring at Warner Bros Discovery, CEO David Zaslav has looked to assuage fears by placing the channel under the control of Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the Co-Chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros Film Group, Deadline can confirm.

A source close to the situation said that while Warner Bros has never had ” a lack of commitment” to TCM, it made sense to put it under the supervision of these known cinephiles. That being said, oversight of TCM will certainly not be a full-time pursuit on their part. The filmmaker-friendly duo assumes the reins from Michael Ouweleen, who heads up Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang as President.

The move comes following layoffs at Warner Bros that affected TCM’s EVP and General Manager Pola Changnon, SVP of Programming and Content Strategy Charles Tabesh, VP of Brand Creative and Marketing Dexter Fedor, VP of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, and VP of Studio Production Anne Wilson.

These exits prompted speculation that Turner Classic Movies itself might be shuttered, leading filmmakers and staunch film preservationists Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson to take an emergency call with Zaslav on Wednesday.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception,” said the trio in a statement obtained by Deadline Wednesday evening. “Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part. We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected.”

Continued the filmmakers, “We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”

Among the most respected executives in the industry, De Luca and Abdy prior to their time at Warner Bros were at MGM, where they served as Motion Picture Group Chairman and President, respectively. The pair were honored for their body of work with the PGA’s Milestone Award in February.

THR was first to break the latest regarding TCM.