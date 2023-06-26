‘True Detective’ Indie Passenger Partners With Patrick Daly’s Caledonia Productions

True Detective EP Richard Brown’s Passenger has struck a first-look deal with Patrick Daly’s Caledonia Productions.

The pair will partner on some existing film and TV projects for the next two years, along with building a co-production slate. Fremantle, which bought Passenger late last year and counts Brown as a global drama exec, will handle global distribution of the projects.

Richard Brown (left) and Patrick Daly

“Fremantle is the most exciting home for world class storytelling, and coupled with Richard’s superb taste, passion for writers, and ambition for Passenger, makes it the perfect place for Caledonia to expand its TV and Film capabilities,” said Daly, while Brown added that he had been “keen to collaborate with Patrick for a long time.”

Brown’s Passenger is a co-producer on HBO’s True Detective, which is soon launching a Jodie Foster-starring fourth season, along with the likes of Sky’s This England. His creative role within Christian Vesper’s Fremantle Global Drama team has seen him work on the likes of upcoming Michael Winterbottom drama Fall of the God of Cars about Carlos Ghosn.

Daly’s credits include August: Osage County and Rooney Mara-starring UNA. He also oversees theater projects for Macbeth producer Eon Productions and is producing a stage musical from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s John Tiffany titled Wild Rose.

Both indies have bases in New York and London.