‘Tron: Ares’: Jodie Turner-Smith & Greta Lee Board Disney Threequel

Murder Mystery 2 actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Past Lives star Greta Lee are boarding Disney’s Tron: Ares, Deadline has confirmed.

They join Jared Leto and Evan Peters in the threequel from filmmaker Joachim Rønning. Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne wrote the script which follows Leto as Ares, who crosses over from the videogame world to human. Lee will reportedly play a video game programmer and tech baron who is hellbent on protecting her technology. TBD on the details of Turner-Smith’s role.

A hopeful August production start date is being eyed should a SAG-AFTRA strike not be in effect at that point in time.

The first Tron was released by Disney in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn who wound up being warped inside his video game, forced to participate in gladiatorial games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program. Ahead of its time in CGI effects, Tron bombed with a global box office of $50M off a $17M production cost. Still, Tron went on to have cult appeal (and an arcade game) in the VHS era.

Disney tried to spike interest for a reboot in 2010 with Tron: Legacy which was intended to be a big Christmas pic for Disney in the pre-Marvel, pre-Lucasfilm era for them. However, it cost $170M and only grossed $400M worldwide — not enough for a title they promoted a year in advance.