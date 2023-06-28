‘Tron 3’ Adds ‘American Horror Story’ Star Evan Peters

Evan Peters at the Deadline Contenders for Television Portrait Studio at the Directors' Guild of America on April 15, 2023.

Deadline has confirmed that Evan Peters has joined Disney’s third installment of Tron, entitled, Tron Ares.

As we first told you, Jared Leto is starring in this sequel with Joachim Rønning directing. If there’s no SAG strike, the pic will hopefully shoot in Vancouver in August.

Leto will play Ares, the manifestation of the Tron program. No word on who Peters will play, but there’s two key parts that of a soldier in the virtual world and a gamer in the human sphere.

Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto are producing. Russell Allen is EP.

The first Tron was released by Disney in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn who wound up being warped inside his video game, forced to participate in gladiatorial games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program. Along with The Last Starfighter, it was one of the first movies to use CGI effects. The pic made for $17M, yielded a global box office of $50M. It wasn’t considered a commercial success but triggered a cult appeal (and an arcade game) in the VHS era.

Joseph Kosinski’s sequel in 2010 was suppose to be a big Christmas pic for Disney in the pre-Marvel, pre-Lucasfilm era for them. However, it cost $170M and only grossed $400M worldwide — not enough for a title they promoted a year in advance and strutted at San Diego Comic-Con. That pic saw Bridges return as Kevin Flynn, but as a corrupted version. Garrett Hedlund plays Flynn’s son, Sam, who goes looking for, and up against his father in the virtual world, while teaming with a woman (Olivia Wilde) who was born in the digital world.