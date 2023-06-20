Trevor Noah To Make Weekly Spotify Podcast

Trevor Noah is moving into podcasting.

The former Daily Show host has partnered with Spotify on a weekly podcast that will see him “blend his signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.”

Launching later this year, the as-yet-untitled weekly show will include in-depth conversations between Noah and “some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world,” according to Spotify, which has podcast partnerships in place with the likes of Louis Theroux and Alex Cooper.

The news was just revealed during an in conversation between Noah and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek at the Cannes Lions ad market in France. It comes a few months after South African comic Noah left Comedy Central’s The Daily Show after seven years in December 2022.

“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” said Julie McNamara, Spotify’s VP and Head of Global Podcast Studios.

Noah broke through on South African TV and radio and moved to the U.S. in 2011, becoming the first South African comic to appear on The Tonight Show one year later. He has appeared on several other shows since and also wrote a bestseller, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

Noah has featured on podcasts before including Archetypes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell and Spotify. His new podcast has been unveiled just days after Spotify ended its $20M relationship with the royal duo, with Spotify Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation labelling them “grifters” after they made just 12 audio episodes as part of the multi-year deal.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” Spotify and the couple’s Archewell Audio said Thursday in a joint statement.