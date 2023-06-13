Treat Williams Dies In Motorcycle Accident: ‘Everwood,’ ‘Hair’ Star Was 71

UPDATED with family statement: Treat Williams, the versatile and prolific actor best known for playing Dr. Andy Brown on Greg Berlanti’s Everwood, has died, Deadline has confirmed. Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, VT. He was 71.

Williams’ family issued the following statement to Deadline, which reads in part, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it…To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.” Read the full statement below.

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, told People that the accident happened around 5 p.m. ET and involved Williams’ motorcycle and a single car, the driver of which apparently didn’t see Williams. He was the only person hurt in the crash. A helicopter was called to airlift him to a hospital.

Williams played the kindhearted lead on Everwood for four years, a role that seemed to fit the actor perfectly. Williams received two SAG Award nominations for his work on the show. The series was never a ratings blockbuster, but it helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith. Williams was well-seasoned by the time the show came around.

His first big break came when he auditioned for a road company for Grease.

“I came back and they put me on Broadway as the understudy to four of the male leads, including John Travolta and Jeff Conaway,” Williams told Vermont magazine. “I covered Teen Angel, Doody, Danny Zuko, and Roger. Within two weeks, I was on Broadway performing. It was a baptism by fire, but it was great.”

He made his film debut in the 1975 thriller Deadly Hero. The following year he played a supporting role in Richard Lester’s The Ritz and also appeared in John Sturges’ The Eagle Has Landed. His big-screen breakthrough came in 1979, when he starred as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s Hair, based on the 1967 Broadway musical. Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for that film.

The actor’s other big-screen work includes Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City (1981), Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time In America (1984), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) and Deep Rising (1998).

Williams posted online about life in Vermont often, sharing photos on social media of his farm and appreciation for country life.

“I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer. There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored,” he told an interviewer in 2022. “There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never traveled on before. Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here.

On TV, Williams’ career stretched back 40 years to a starring role in the 1983 TV movie Dempsey about the former heavyweight champ to whom the actor bore more than a passing resemblance. He followed up with two more TV movies: A Streetcar Named Desire (1984), in which he played Stanley Kowalski and J. Edgar Hoover (1987), in which he played the titular G-man. Dozens more TV movies followed, with a few series interspersed, before Everwood came along. Most notably there was Good Advice with Shelly Long, which ran on CBS for two seasons from 1993-94.

More-recently Williams appeared in a six-episode arc on Blue Bloods as Lenny Ross and in the Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores from 2016-22.