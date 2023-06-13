Treat Williams Remembered: Wendell Pierce, David Simon, Justine Bateman, Others Mourn “A Fine, Gracious Man” With “Talent At Every Level”

Colleagues, friends and fans are remembering Treat Williams, the versatile and prolific actor who died in a motorcycle crash today at 71. Have a look at a sampling of reaction posted on social media below.
The actor from Rowayton, CT, amassed more than 125 film and TV credits during a career that spanned nearly half a century. He was the widowed brain surgeon who moves his kids from Manhattan to small-town Colorado on the WB’s 2002-06 drama Everwood. He recurred as the ex-firefighter dad of Kelly and Katie Severeid on Chicago Fire, starred opposite Shelley Long in the 1993-94 CBS sitcom Good Advice and guested or did arcs on dozens of series including Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, Hawaii Five-O, Leverage and The Simpsons.
More recently he was a series regular for the full six-season run of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores.
Williams also made scores of features and telefilms ranging from Hair, 1941, Prince of the City and Flashpoint to Dead Heat, Ernie Dodd, The Late Shift — earning an Emmy nom for playing Michael Ovitz — Deep Rising, The Phantom, 127 Hours and many more.
Here are some of the memories and tributes to the late actor:
