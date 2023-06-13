Treat Williams’ Final Role – Playing Bill Paley In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’

Treat Williams who died in a motorcycle crash Monday, had recently wrapped Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy, Plan B and 20th Television. This was his final role for the veteran actor, who received an Emmy nomination for portraying uber agent Michael Ovitz in the 1996 TV movie The Late Shift.

Treat Williams and William S. Paley Courtesy of Hallmark/Getty

Williams plays former CBS head and media tycoon Bill Paley in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. The miniseries (fka Feud: Capote’s Women) chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975.

In addition to Williams, the star-studded cast of the show includes Tom Hollander, who plays Capote, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Ella Beatty. Gus Van Sant directed all eight episodes, written by Jon Robin Baitz who serves as showrunner.

“Treat Williams leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances in film and television, and an indelible mark on the entire industry,” 20th Television and FX said in a statement. “All who were fortunate enough to work with Treat over his four decade career would agree that his incredible talent was matched only by his utter kindness. He was a friend and inspiration to many, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues. Our hearts go out to his family during this unbelievably tragic time.”

