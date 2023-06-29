Travis Scott Will Not Face Criminal Charges Over AstroWorld Tragedy, Grand Jury Decides

A Texas grand jury declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in relation to the November, 2021 AstroWorld concert in Houston. Ten people died and hundreds were injured from a crushing stampede at the show. Scott was on stage when the surge happened, joined by Drake.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Scott’s lawyer told AP, calling the decision is “a great relief.”

Addressing the decision, District Attorney Kim Ogg said that “no single individual was criminally responsible.”

The grand jury met for six hours before rendering its decision. The ruling does not, however, insulate the rapper from civil lawsuits.

Multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Scott and, among others, show producer Live Nation.

In late 2021, a Texas man sued Scott, Drake and Live Nation.

Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, filed the complaint, as reported by DailyMail.com Sunday. The suit accused the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence. He is represented by attorney Thomas J. Henry.

The action asks for more than a million dollars and claims the rappers “incited the crowd” into actions that left him “severely injured.”