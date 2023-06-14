TPEC Reveals Winners For Inaugural TV Publicity Campaign Competition; Late Howard Bragman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

TPEC has announced the winners of its inaugural television publicity campaign competition along with the recipient of the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new television publicity campaign competition accepted submissions across nearly every genre and platform to recognize excellence for all programming publicity campaigns. The late Howard Bragman was also awarded the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and career in publicity. Bragman died in February at the age of 66. Halpern was one of the founders of TPEC.

A celebration honoring the winners will be announced at a later date.

“All these winners exemplify the creativity, hard work and relentless dedication to raising awareness of the exciting content available to viewers,” said TPEC Co-Chairs Dustin Smith and Wendy Zocks in a statement. “These awards extend TPEC’s mission to elevate and celebrate our talented members behind these publicity campaigns. In addition, we are honored to present our first Lifetime Achievement Award to Howard Bragman, whose legacy transcends television to include impactfully helping the LGBTQ+ community.”

The winners of the 2023 TPEC Awards are:

Outstanding Campaign for an Animated Series: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , Disney+

Chris Albert – Disney Branded Television Publicity

Morgan Di Stefano – Disney Branded Television Publicity

Cecilia Johnson – Disney Branded Television Publicity

Carol Kirksey – Disney Branded Television Publicity

Steven Beydler – Disney Branded Television Publicity

Outstanding Campaign for a Children’s Series: Gabby’s Dollhouse, DreamWorks Animation

Courtenay Palaski – DreamWorks Animation

Seth Fowler – DreamWorks Animation

Aashna Moitra Serrao – DreamWorks Animation

Katelyn Gearan – DreamWorks Animation

Nayiri Nazarian – DreamWorks Animation

Outstanding Campaign for a New Comedy: The Bear , FX/Hulu

Kristy Silvernail – FX

Zoe Raynor – FX

Justin Sutton – FX

Outstanding Campaign for a New Drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios

Courtney Brown – Amazon Studios

Ellen Hughes – Amazon Studios

Derek Schauer – Amazon Studios

Holly Ollis – Amazon Studios

Ali Branch – Amazon Studios

Lorenzo Grajales – Amazon Studios

Lyndsey Miller – Amazon Studios

Mike Costello – Amazon Studios

Cooper Hagedorn – Amazon Studios

Taylor Kane – Amazon Studios

Maha Samad – Amazon Studios

Nick Gregorio – Amazon Studios

Outstanding Campaign for a New Unscripted Series: Welcome to Wrexham, FX

Robyn Harney – FX

Roslyn Bibby – FX

Zoe Raynor – FX

Steve Brener – BZA PR

Alyssa Hankins – BZA PR

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Comedy: Abbott Elementary , Warner Bros. Television/ 20th Television/ABC

Grace Park – Warner Bros. Television Publicity

Celia Sacks – Warner Bros. Television Publicity

Sarah Teicher – Warner Bros. Television Publicity

Nicole Crawford – Disney Television Studios/20th Television Awards

Rachel Villegas – ABC Publicity

Michaela Zukowski – ABC Publicity

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Drama: This Is Us , 20th Television/ NBC

Chris Kaspers – Disney Television Studios/20th Television Studios

Natalia Desrosiers – NBC

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Unscripted Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars , Paramount+

Michael Fabiani – MTV Entertainment Studios

Patrick Santiago – MTV Entertainment Studios

Justin Permenter – MTV Entertainment Studios

Mariana Garces – MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Bahr – Paramount+

Joe Regan – Paramount+

Outstanding Multicultural Campaign: La Reina del Sur , Telemundo/NBC

Claudia Franklin – Telemundo

Adriana Nunez-Cox – Telemundo

Etienne Hernandez-Medina – H+M Communications

Jennifer Beccera – H+M Communications

Aimee Thompson – H+M Communications

Daniella Villegas – H+M Communications

Samantha Moore – H+M Communications

Ana Lucia Bustamante – H+M Communications

Emily Bruno – H+M Communications

Maria Cardona – H+M Communications

Alexandra Correa Crespo – H+M Communications

Outstanding Campaign for a Docuseries/Docu-special: Limitless With Chris Hemsworth – Disney+/National Geographic

Chris Albert – National Geographic

Jennifer DeGuzman – National Geographic

Jennifer Driscoll – National Geographic

Nadia Aziz – National Geographic

Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series: The Dropout, 20th Television/Hulu

Shari Rosenblum – Disney Television Studios/20th Television

Lauren Burnett – Hulu

The TPEC Award committee conducted this year’s judgingt. The committee also considered work that embraced diversity and inclusion, overcame unexpected roadblocks and ultimately achieved press hits that met the goals and strategies. The committee was comprised of: