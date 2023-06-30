‘Tough As Nails’: Here’s A First Look At Fifth Season Premiere This Sunday

EXCLUSIVE: Tough as Nails returns for its fifth season and this time, it’s coming from the Great White North.

For the first time, the CBS competition show traveled to Canada where it will feature 12 locals and Americans in a test of strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness. Some of the seasoned professionals include a carpenter, toolmaker, ironworker, electrician and firefighter — in other words, skilled workers who are pushed to their limits on real-world job sites.

There are also three vets participating this season. The show was filmed in the steel town of Hamilton, Ontario.

In the first individual challenge of the season, competitors will cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first two to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew.

The fifth season launches July 2 with a two-hour premiere and will continue airing Fridays and Sundays on CBS. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Tough as Nails is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. It was created by Phil Keoghan (who also hosts) and Louise Keoghan, who are executive producers.

The show is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.