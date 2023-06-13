‘Tough As Nails’ Added To CBS Summer Lineup

Tough as Nails is coming back for a fifth season.

CBS will add the competition series to its summer reality schedule, beginning with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 2 and Friday, July 7. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+ with new episodes airing every Sunday and Friday in subsequent weeks.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough as Nails “celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor.” For the first time, the show will be filmed in the Canadian steel-town of Hamilton, Ontario, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios.

One by one, these workers are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition continue to compete until the end of the season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

Tough as Nails joins CBS’ recently announced summer lineup that includes Secret Celebrity Renovation, now premiering on Friday, Aug. 4; the 25th season of Big Brother starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 (followed by Thursday and Sunday editions); the musical game show Superfan debuting Wednesday, Aug. 9; and The Challenge: USA launching on Thursday, Aug. 10. All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

CBS SUMMER 2023 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 2)

9:00-10:00 PM – SUPERFAN (starting Aug. 9)

Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 10)

10:00-11:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (starting Aug. 10)

Friday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (starting July 7)

8:00-10:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION (two-hour premiere Aug. 4)

8:00-9:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION (regular time period starting Aug. 11)

Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-10:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (two-hour premiere July 2)

8:00-9:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (regular time period starting July 9)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 6)

9:00-10:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (Aug. 13-Aug. 27)