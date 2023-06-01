‘Too Hot To Handle’ Co-Creator Laura Gibson Joins Universal International Studios’ Monkey

EXCLUSIVE: Too Hot to Handle co-creator Laura Gibson has joined Universal International Studios production company Monkey as Creative Director.

Gibson is leaving Fremantle producer Talkback after six years, during which time she oversaw the breakout Netflix reality hit, which has been renewed for a fifth season.

She will be tasked with replicating Too Hot to Handle‘s magic for Monkey, which is best known for shows including Made In Chelsea and the BBC adaptation of NBC’s That’s My Jam.

Gibson’s other credits include Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow for ITV, while she also played a role in reviving iconic British comedy music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks for Sky.

She will work alongside Monkey’s co-founders Will Macdonald and David Granger, who said she has an “exceptional track record creating ground-breaking entertainment shows.”

Jonno Richards, Managing Director of Talkback, said: “Laura has been a key part of the Talkback team for the past six years where she’s helped us expand across the entertainment, reality, and comedy genres. It’s been brilliant having her at Talkback and, while we’re all very sad to see her go, we wish her all the best in her new role.”

Before joining Talkback, Gibson was Vice President of Unscripted Development for LA-based 44 Blue Productions. She also worked as Vice President of Unscripted Development for Endemol Shine North America and was ITV Studios UK’s Creative Director of Comedy Entertainment.