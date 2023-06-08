Tony Award Broadcast Details Announced: Nominated Musical Performers & Last Year’s ‘Funny Girl’ Set For Writer-Less Ceremony

The Tony Awards broadcast this Sunday will feature performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

And Funny Girl.

Though that 2022 musical revival starring Lea Michele is a year past any Tony eligibility, producers apparently couldn’t resist the possibility of the popular Michele performing on the broadcast. Easy bet: “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the Paradise Square winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. The cast of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond musical that did not score any nominations, also will perform.

Also scheduled is a special performance for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients Joel Grey and John Kander.

“CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

“This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights – from breakthrough performers to industry icons – in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, with host Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 from 8:00-11:00 PM/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Also that night, Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live 90-minute pre-show on Pluto TV starting at 6:30 PM, ET/3:30 PM, PT. Viewers can access the pre-show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.