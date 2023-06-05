Tomorrow Studios Ups Development Exec Alissa Bachner, Adds Josh Bratman As Head of Features 

EXCLUSIVE: Tomorrow Studios CEO/Partner Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements have promoted Alissa Bachner to EVP, Development. With their expansion into feature film development, they have also hired Josh Bratman as Head of Features.

“As we continue our acquisition and development of unparalleled IP, and our work with the leading creatives in Hollywood, we want to maximize our storytelling ability for all formats and produce each project for the format that best tells its story, including opportunities for feature run/streamer double play,” said Adelstein and Clements in a joint statement. “Josh brings a keen eye for developing feature films to the team, and Alissa’s instincts for television are consistently unmatched. We are excited for the greatness to come from them.”

As EVP, Development, Bachner adds leadership of studio development deals to her role of developing and producing the company’s slate of TV dramas and comedies. She’s an EP on Physical, the award-winning dark comedy starring Rose Byrne, and co-EP of Snowpiercer starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Before joining Tomorrow Studios in 2016, Bachner served as Vice President of TV Development at Peter Berg’s Film 44 where she oversaw the development slate for their deals at Fox and HBO.

As Head of Features, Bratman’s focus is to build a slate for filmmakers, actors, and screenwriters. Bratman is best known for championing culturally relevant IP, best-selling books, and prestige biopics — including Universal Pictures’ Untitled John Lennon-Yoko Ono film alongside Ono, Nathan Ross, and BAFTA-winner Anthony McCarten. Earlier in his career, Bratman was tapped by Michael De Luca to launch his eponymous Columbia Pictures–based production company. There, Bratman oversaw an films such as Paul Greengrass’ Captain Phillips and David Gordon Green’s The Sitter.

Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) currently has three active series including Physical, which returns for a third season Aug. 2 on Apple TV+. It also has 10-Year-old Tom from its animation label Work Friends (JV with Nick Weidenfeld), which will premiere its second season June 29 on Max, and the live-action adaptation of One Piece, which will premiere later this year on Netflix.

The studio has first look deals with Julia Garner’s Alma Margo, Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, Craig Gillespie, and Midnight Radio. Projects are also in development with Stephanie Laing and Scott Free Productions.