Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Is “Looking Pretty Good”; Questions If “It’ll Come To Fruition”

Tom Holland is teasing the potential Spider-Man with an update revealing he is “excited about” the future of the Marvel superhero.

Although the actor didn’t give too many details about Peter Parker’s return, he told Inverse that there is “some stuff going on.”

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland added. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Earlier this year, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted that Spider-Man’s next adventure was in development.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Feige didn’t specify if the story was for a Spider-Man standalone film or the character crossing over to another Marvel movie, like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which are scheduled to be released in May 2025 and May 2026, respectively.

Holland’s last outing as Peter was in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which grossed over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Making a huge impact at the box office currently is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated film following Miles Morales as he enters the Multiverse and encounters a team of Spider-People.

Holland also recently revealed to Inverse that he “would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live-action world.”

He continued, “How we do that, I don’t know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it.”

In a separate interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Holland was asked about the future of Spider-Man but pled the fifth as he said he was “not prepared” to talk about it.

However, he did talk about what he hopes for if the film ultimately ends up happening.

“Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to [Spider-Man], we will do so,” he said. “But if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one [Spider-Man: No Way Home], he’ll swing off into the sunset.”