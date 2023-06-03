Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movie

There are a lot of Spider-Man movies, and Sony Pictures Animation is about to release the next one, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hitting theaters.

Tom Holland, of course, is the live action version of Spider-Man. He recently revealed to the Associated Press which film in the franchise is his favorite.

The winner? Holland said that his favorite Spider-Man movie is actually Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“”I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

In Across the Spider-Verse, the animated version of Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”