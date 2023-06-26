Kapil Talwalkar, Olivia Liang, Karan Soni & Tom Everett Scott Join Inspirational Indie ‘Paper Flowers’ Based On Viral HuffPost Article

EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Talwalkar (Night Court), Olivia Liang (Kung Fu), Karan Soni (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) are set to star in Paper Flowers, an inspirational indie based on the true story of Shalin Shah, a 22-year-old whose battle with cancer gained viral attention in 2015.

Directed by Mahesh Pailoor (The Blacklist), Paper Flowers picks up recent USC graduate and Peace Corps volunteer Shah (Talwalkar) as he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis, embarking on a mission to live his remaining life to the fullest. Shah’s determination lead him, prior to his passing, to write an article for HuffPost titled “Thank You, Cancer,” which has resonated with audiences worldwide through news articles, blogs and viral hashtags.

In Paper Flowers, Liang plays Shah’s high school sweetheart, with Soni as his friend, and Scott as his doctor. Rounding out the cast are Faran Tahir (Iron Man), Meera Simhan (Four Samosas), West Liang (Big Sky) and Jenny Gago (My Family). Pic’s producer is Asit Vyas, a relative of Shah who witnessed his story firsthand, seeing it touch others as much as it impacted him personally.

Said Vyas in a statement to Deadline, “It had become Shalin’s last wish to share his story with as many people as possible when he saw his story help inspire people around the world.”

Added Pailoor, “Shalin’s story was not just about a patient’s experience with a terminal diagnosis, but it was about all of us needing to learn to live in the moment. It was a guide to living.”

Currently starring opposite Melissa Rouch and more in NBC’s revival of Night Court, which has been renewed for a second season, Talwalkar previously played a prominent role on NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. His film credits include Roku’s film continuation, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, as well as the indie comedy Americanish.

Primarily active thus far in television, Liang is best known for starring in The CW’s Kung Fu, having also appeared on series like Legacies, Into the Dark and Grey’s Anatomy.

Recently voicing Pavitr Prabhakar (aka Spider-Man India) in Sony’s box-office smash Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Soni is next set to reprise his role as Dopinder, the taxi-driving sidekick of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, in Deadpool 3.

Best known for starring in films like That Thing You Do! and An American Werewolf in Paris, Scott can currently be seen in Prime Video’s YA romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty and has also been seen of late on the film side in titles like One True Loves and Clouds.

