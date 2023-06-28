Tom Cruise Says “This Summer Is Full Of Amazing Movies,” Touts ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ And Harrison Ford

Tom Cruise recognizes he won’t be the only game in town this summer — at least, he wants you to think he recognizes he won’t be the only game in town this summer.

On Wednesday, the star of the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One tweeted pictures of himself in front of three posters for moving coming out in the next month: Oppenheimer, Barbie and Joy Ride.

He also gave a shout out to Harrison Ford and how he’s reprising his signature role.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” he wrote. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters.



Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history.



I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

The competing studios took the baton and posted cheerful responses of their own.

please accept this mission pic.twitter.com/PR8bjidzg0 — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 28, 2023

We do our own stunts too 😉 pic.twitter.com/THhnvilyDn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 28, 2023

Adventure awaits at the movies! — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 28, 2023

Having been credited last year for getting butts back in the theaters with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise also used his star power to indirectly show support for The Flash. He got an advanced screening of the DC superhero movie and gave Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara a “confidence boost.”

“[We got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything,” Andy Muschietti told Games Radar.

“It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies,” added Barbara Muschietti.