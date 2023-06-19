Simon Pegg Says ‘Mission: Impossible’ Team Live With Sense That “One Day, Something Might Go Wrong” With A Big Tom Cruise Stunt

Simon Pegg said on the red carpet of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on Monday that the cast and crew worry about star Tom Cruise every time he films another one of his ambitious stunts that have become a hallmark of his career.

Pegg has seen plenty of that, having played Benji Dunn in the film franchise since the third movie which was released in 2006.

“You know, I’m lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the computer and he he does his thing. Tom is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike he’s hanging his you know, hanging off trains — it’s genuinely dangerous stuff,” he said.

“There’s always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong we might lose Tom, you know,” he added. “Anytime there’s a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off.”

“Tom is jumping off cliffs…it’s genuinely dangerous stuff…there’s always a sense that one day…we might lose Tom…” Simon Pegg tells us during the #MI7 premiere in Rome about Cruise’s stunt work pic.twitter.com/lfRSHPNzhv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Pegg and the cast attended M:I-7‘s world premiere ahead of its July 12 premiere date and are currently underway on the eighth installment. He said nobody’s said to him that there are any plans to end the series.

“I have no idea,” he said, adding that “we’ll have to wait and see if it’s the end of me. If it went on, then I’ll be sitting there in the cinema watching it for sure.”