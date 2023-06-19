Tom Cruise Gets Emotional On ‘Mission: Impossible’ Red Carpet Talking About Love Of Cinema: “Guys, This Is How I Feel About Life And Our Artform” – Watch

Tom Cruise talked emotionally about his love for big-screen movies and dove deep into the philosophy of global cinema during an interview with Deadline on the red carpet Monday in Rome where he attended the world premiere of Paramount and Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The event took place on the Spanish Steps of the Italian capital, where much of the latest franchise installment takes place, and fitting because of the value Cruise places on overseas markets for his movies, saying, getting emotional as he described the “artform” and how it “bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience.”

Watch the video here:

#MI7 star Tom Cruise on the future of film (and more): “I make movies for the big screen…” pic.twitter.com/a8pPs5JA2S — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

“I’m very grateful to be here,” he said of Rome. “And to be part of this, this whole time period, had we not had the community here to say we will support you in making what we wanted to do. Because I want to make movies, I make movies for the big screen, that is what I do. I understand. There’s other areas and other platforms, I understand that I’ve studied everything up down and center, from making movies to studios to distribution. And I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost, and to be able to have that kind of help.

“Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment this is very exciting.”

Cruise said to study the industry he insisted not just on attending studio premieres in a country but also on going to their theaters and watch their movies. A philosophy began forming.

RELATED: Tom Cruise And ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Cast Including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny Talk On Rome Red Carpet – Watch

“And “I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together,” he said. “And that’s why it’s not just a cinema experience – it is about all of us together from all walks of life, and being there together in the theater and having a common experience. And that is what cinema does. It bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience… . And I used to go meet with the students. I’d be like, we need theaters. You know, I want to I want to push you know, we need theaters in this country. We need theaters in that country.”

He added, it was really from a point of my own desire, and passion for humanity.”

RELATED: Simon Pegg Says ‘Mission: Impossible’ Team Live With Sense That “One Day, Something Might Go Wrong” With A Big Tom Cruise Stunt

Dead Reckoning Part One (aka M:I7) sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future, and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt and Mariela Garriga also star.

Dead Reckoning begins global rollout July 12.