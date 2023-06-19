Tom Cruise Hits ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Red Carpet At Rome World Premiere, Jokes Next Installment Will Be A Musical

UPDATED with latest: After a long wait, the time has finally come for Ethan Hunt to get back to saving the world. In Rome on Monday evening, Tom Cruise has hit the red carpet with cast members and director/co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie for the world premiere of Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
Paramount is hosting a massive red carpet that stretches the length of the famed Spanish Steps, where star and producer Cruise have appeared along with McQuarrie and talent including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and more.
See red-carpet comments from Cruise, McQuarrie, Pegg, Atwell, Czerny and more below.
Cruise signed autographs at the top of the steps upon his arrival. He took the mic and thanks the crowd of fans for coming out, adding, “It’s extraordinary to be in this stunning city of cinema.”
Speaking with an emcee, Cruise lavished praise on his co-stars, and noted the yellow Fiat displayed at the bottom of the red-carpeted steps that plays a part in a major Rome car chase in the movie.
He also spoke of his training preparing him for action movies like this one, and his passion for making movies overall.
“My goal as a child, since I was little, was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand their culture,” he said. “You look at my movies I’ve been able to have that because of everyone here that you’ve allowed me to entertain you.”
Dead Reckoning – Part One comes five years after the last installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, grossed just under $792M worldwide, the biggest of the Mission movies to date.
Anticipation is at a fever pitch for Dead Reckoning – Part One with plenty of action (including that car chase that takes place here at the Piazza di Spagna) and Cruise’s signature envelope-pushing stunts. After last year’s massive Top Gun: Maverick, having Cruise back as Hunt, a character he first began playing 27 years ago, feels almost like a spiritual sequel to that $1.5 billion grosser.
McQuarrie spoke about the chase on the red carpet today.
In Mission, Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future, and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.
Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, said on the red carpet that the danger in the Mission movies is real.
Also today, Atwell and Czerny talked about how their roles emerged – with Czerny returning to the fold after a 25-year gap.
Dead Reckoning begins global rollout July 12.
