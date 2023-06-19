Tom Cruise Hits ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Red Carpet At Rome World Premiere, Jokes Next Installment Will Be A Musical

Tom Cruise on the Spanish Steps on Monday ahead of the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

UPDATED with latest: After a long wait, the time has finally come for Ethan Hunt to get back to saving the world. In Rome on Monday evening, Tom Cruise has hit the red carpet with cast members and director/co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie for the world premiere of Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Paramount is hosting a massive red carpet that stretches the length of the famed Spanish Steps, where star and producer Cruise have appeared along with McQuarrie and talent including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and more.

See red-carpet comments from Cruise, McQuarrie, Pegg, Atwell, Czerny and more below.

Cruise signed autographs at the top of the steps upon his arrival. He took the mic and thanks the crowd of fans for coming out, adding, “It’s extraordinary to be in this stunning city of cinema.”

Speaking with an emcee, Cruise lavished praise on his co-stars, and noted the yellow Fiat displayed at the bottom of the red-carpeted steps that plays a part in a major Rome car chase in the movie.

Tom Cruise points to the Fiat 500 that he and Hayley Atwell drive like crazy through the streets of Rome. Cruise said that director Chris McQuarrie persuaded him to drive one-handed #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning pic.twitter.com/mX8IXRuI9P — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

He also spoke of his training preparing him for action movies like this one, and his passion for making movies overall.

“My goal as a child, since I was little, was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand their culture,” he said. “You look at my movies I’ve been able to have that because of everyone here that you’ve allowed me to entertain you.”

Tom Cruise on his passion for making movies and traveling the world #MI7 pic.twitter.com/HG1G5XX4SL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Tom Cruise jokes that the next #MissionImpossible movie will be a musical pic.twitter.com/WNzbIOg4ll — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Tom Cruise having a moment in the sun on the Spanish Steps in Rome for world premiere of #MI7 ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’ pic.twitter.com/C2eQbre676 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Tom Cruise applauds his #MI7 cast mates on the Spanish Steps in Rome pic.twitter.com/k6sVu4WYyH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Tom cruise and Chris McQuarrie standing on the Spanish Steps for world premiere of #MI7 pic.twitter.com/2JEDsCy8lh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Dead Reckoning – Part One comes five years after the last installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, grossed just under $792M worldwide, the biggest of the Mission movies to date.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch for Dead Reckoning – Part One with plenty of action (including that car chase that takes place here at the Piazza di Spagna) and Cruise’s signature envelope-pushing stunts. After last year’s massive Top Gun: Maverick, having Cruise back as Hunt, a character he first began playing 27 years ago, feels almost like a spiritual sequel to that $1.5 billion grosser.

McQuarrie spoke about the chase on the red carpet today.

#MI7 director Christopher McQuarrie on how they got away with filming a car chase on the Spanish Steps in Rome pic.twitter.com/x8hVQADuri — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

In Mission, Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future, and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, said on the red carpet that the danger in the Mission movies is real.

“Tom is jumping off cliffs…it’s genuinely dangerous stuff…there’s always a sense that one day…we might lose Tom…” Simon Pegg tells us during the #MI7 premiere in Rome about Cruise’s stunt work pic.twitter.com/lfRSHPNzhv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Also today, Atwell and Czerny talked about how their roles emerged – with Czerny returning to the fold after a 25-year gap.

Hayley Atwell on how the casting process for #MI7 began 10 years ago when Chris McQuarrie spotted her performing in a play in London pic.twitter.com/cU62alhlNI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023

Henry Czerny on returning to the #MissionImpossible films after a 25-year gap pic.twitter.com/ATptR6BjFm — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2023



Dead Reckoning begins global rollout July 12.

