You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Labor Solstice: Hollywood Guild Negotiations Reach Pivotal Moment As SAG-AFTRA Talks Near Deadline & DGA Deal Vote Closes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 8: WGA Negotiating Committee Scribes Show Resolve After 50-Day Mark
Read the full story

Tom Brokaw Talks About Battle With Blood Cancer In CBS News ‘Sunday Morning’ Interview: “What You Try To Do Is Control It As Much As You Can”

Tom Brokaw and his wife Meredith
Tom Brokaw and his wife Meredith CBS News

Tom Brokaw has sat down with his former Today co-host Jane Pauley for an interview on the upcoming CBS News Sunday Morning, this time to give an update on his battle with blood cancer.

“I’ve had a bad experience,” Brokaw said in an excerpt shared by the network. “I kept thinking bad things wouldn’t happen to me. But as I grew older, I began to develop this condition. And what you try to do is control it as much as you can.”

Brokaw was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 10 years ago. He’s written about his experiences in the 2015 book A Lucky Life Interrupted. He had continued to make appearances on NBC News and MSNBC, but announced his retirement from the network in early 2021 after 55 years.

Related Stories

He told Pauley, “I’ve had to change my life in some way. I really had to give up my daily activity with NBC. You know, I had to walk away from them, as they were walking way from me. I just wasn’t the same person.”

He added that “for the first time in my life, I was kind of out there, you know, in a place I had never been in my life.”

Brokaw published a new book, Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story, about his parents’ lives.

Brokaw co-hosted Today with Pauley from 1976 to 1981, when he departed to serve as anchor of NBC Nightly News, initially with Roger Mudd but later solo. He stepped down as anchor in 2004.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad