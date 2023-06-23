Tom Brokaw Talks About Battle With Blood Cancer In CBS News ‘Sunday Morning’ Interview: “What You Try To Do Is Control It As Much As You Can”

Tom Brokaw has sat down with his former Today co-host Jane Pauley for an interview on the upcoming CBS News Sunday Morning, this time to give an update on his battle with blood cancer.

“I’ve had a bad experience,” Brokaw said in an excerpt shared by the network. “I kept thinking bad things wouldn’t happen to me. But as I grew older, I began to develop this condition. And what you try to do is control it as much as you can.”

Brokaw was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 10 years ago. He’s written about his experiences in the 2015 book A Lucky Life Interrupted. He had continued to make appearances on NBC News and MSNBC, but announced his retirement from the network in early 2021 after 55 years.

He told Pauley, “I’ve had to change my life in some way. I really had to give up my daily activity with NBC. You know, I had to walk away from them, as they were walking way from me. I just wasn’t the same person.”

He added that “for the first time in my life, I was kind of out there, you know, in a place I had never been in my life.”

Brokaw published a new book, Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story, about his parents’ lives.

Brokaw co-hosted Today with Pauley from 1976 to 1981, when he departed to serve as anchor of NBC Nightly News, initially with Roger Mudd but later solo. He stepped down as anchor in 2004.