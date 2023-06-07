Tituss Burgess & Paula Pell Join Disney Original Movie ‘The Slumber Party’ From Imagine Kids+Family

EXCLUSIVE: Tituss Burgess (Schmigadoon!) and Paula Pell (Girls5eva) are set for roles in The Slumber Party, Disney Branded Television’s forthcoming Disney Original Movie from Imagine Kids+Family.

The pair joins an ensemble that also includes Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Dallas Liu, Caroline Valencia and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez, as previously announced.

A coming-of-age comedy based on the YA novel by Jen Malone, The Slumber Party examines the aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong, as best friends Megan (Camp) and Paige (Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Hererra) … and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s (Ramirez) signature black hoodie.

Burgess will play Mesmer, an eccentric actor who makes a living posing as different characters, including a hypnotist, for birthday parties and events. Pell portrays Principal Petersen, a worked-up educator who takes her job much too seriously.

Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Merried) is directing from a script by Eydie Faye. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are exec producing for Imagine Kids+Family, along with Stephanie Sperber and Jennilee Cummings and production partner Jax Media’s Jake Fuller, Tony Hernandez and John Hodges.

Best known for roles on series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Apple TV+’s animated comedy Central Park, Burgess can currently be seen playing the Narrator in the second season of Apple’s musical comedy series, Schmigadoon!. The SAG Award and 6x Emmy nominee has also recently been seen in films like Respect and Dolemite Is My Name, and in NBC’s Annie Live!.

An Emmy and WGA Award-winning veteran of SNL, Pell is an actor, writer and producer most recently seen on series like Not Dead Yet, Die Hart, Girls5eva, A.P. Bio and Mapleworth Murders. Notable film credits for the multi-hyphenate on the acting front include the Amy Poehler-directed Wine Country, the Sundance-premiering dramedy Other People with Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon, the comedy Sisters with Poehler and Tina Fey (which Pell also wrote), and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Burgess is repped by CAA, Namoff & Co. and Peikoff Mahan Law Office; Pell by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.