Quickie Titanic Sub Documentary Set On British TV Just Hours After Air Onboard The Craft Is Expected To Run Out

Britain’s Channel 5 has indicated it will air a quick-turn documentary on the Titan submersible that has gone missing near the wreck of the Titanic. The timing, however, may raise eyebrows.

The ITN-produced doc Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea is set to air at 7 p.m. Thursday in Britain. That’s just hours after the craft – which has five people aboard – is expected to run out of air. Obviously, if the sub is not found by then, there will be intense interest in the craft, its mission and those aboard.

Ian Rumsey, managing director of content for ITN issued a statement trying to reassure viewers.

“Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity,” he maintained.

“This programme will chart everything from the exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.”

It was announced earlier today that rescuers have heard underwater sounds, characterized as “banging noises” in the vicinity of the search. For the full update on the status of the search, click here.