Tino Gagliardi Elected President Of American Federation Of Musicians

Tino Gagliardi has been elected international president of the American Federation of Musicians. Gagliardi, president of AFM Local 802 in New York City, succeeds Ray Hair, who had been international president since 2010 but chose not to seek reelection at the union’s 102nd convention this week in Las Vegas.

“In the wider world, collaborating with our friends and allies – inside and outside our profession – is the key to winning legislation, winning at the bargaining table, and getting us the pay and the respect we deserve at work,” Gagliardi said.

According to the union, issues presented to the delegates during the four-day convention included artificial intelligence, musician replacement technology; building stronger electronic dance music, DJ and hip hop artists; mental health aid training for AFM officers and staff; assistance to small locals; investment in organizing and education; and growing the 80,000-member union.

In other elections, Dave Pomeroy, president of Local 257 in Nashville was elected vice president; Alan Willaert of Local 149 in Toronto was elected vice president from Canada, and Ken Shirk of Local 99 in Portland, Oregon, was elected international secretary-treasurer. Like Hair, their predecessors chose not to seek reelection.

Elected to the union’s international executive board were Luc Fortin of Local 406 in Montreal; Ed Malaga of Local 171-610 in Washington, DC; John Acosta of Local 47 in Los Angeles; Tina Morrison of Local 105 in Spokane, and Dusty Kelly of Local 149 in Toronto.

Mont Chris Hubbard of Local 99 and Tracey Whitney of Local 618 in Albuquerque were elected as AFL-CIO delegates.

Founded in 1896, the AFM is the largest organization in the world representing professional instrumental musicians playing in orchestras, bands, clubs, and theater—both on Broadway and on tour. AFM members make music for film, television, commercials, and sound recordings. The AFM negotiates contracts, protects ownership of recorded music, secures benefits such as health care and pension, and lobby for musician and rights of workers.