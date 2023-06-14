Broadway Theater To Dim Lights For Tina Turner

Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where Tina – The Tina Turner Musical ran from 2019 to 2022, will dim its marquee lights for the iconic singer on Wednesday, June 21.

The one-minute dimming, a traditional Broadway honor, will begin at exactly 7 p.m. ET.

Turner, who was executive producer of the hit bio-musical that starred Adrienne Warren, died on May 24 at the age of 83. The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Musical, with Warren winning in the Best Lead Actress/Musical category.

Tina made its world premiere in the West End in 2018, and broke box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The musical is now in its fifth year running in the West End. Seven productions around the world have since opened to date, including a North American tour. The show was produced on Broadway by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.