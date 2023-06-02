Timothy Olyphant Teases More Seasons Of ‘Justified: City Primeval’—ATX TV Festival

The FX limited series Justified: City Primeval premieres on July 13 and fans are already clamoring for more.

“I’d show up,” Timothy Olyphant, star and executive producer, said at the conclusion of the show’s panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin on Thursday. “I had a good time. Every time we’ve done this I’ve had a good time, he added.

Executive producer Sarah Timberman echoed the statement, “If he shows up I show up—we all show up.”

The series premiere made its big debut at the festival with audiences cheering and clapping to see the return of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Olyphant) alongside Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens and Vivian Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter who also plays his daughter in the project.

“I had to audition and it went well,” the youngest Olyphant said as the crowd roared with laughter. Timothy Olyphant revealed he and his wife had a chat about the possibility of her joining the cast and they decided the experience could be a good summer job while she was on break from college.

“The audition process with her was a joy and she worked super hard—we had a lot of fun,” he shared. “I worked with her on her audition and I thought to myself, ‘This would be a fun person to work with. I said I wouldn’t say anymore and let the team take it from there.”

Vivian has learned a lot during her time on set, one thing that stood out the most was “how long it takes to get your makeup done,” she said with a laugh.

The panel kicked off with a message of solidarity for the show’s writers and showrunners including Dave Andron and Michael Dinner who did not attend.

“Shout out to the writers. I hope those f**kers get everything they’re asking for,” Timothy Olyphant said.