‘Time Bandits’ Actor Rune Temte Inks With Artist International Group 

EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian actor Rune Temte (Time Bandits) has signed with Artist International Group for management.

Best known for roles in Netflix and BBC Two’s The Last Kingdom, Dexter Fletcher’s acclaimed sports comedy Eddie the Eagle with Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman, and Captain Marvel, Temte last fall took on a series regular role in Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi’s Apple TV+ adaptation of Time Bandits, the 1981 fantasy adventure film from Terry Gilliam.

In the series from Piki Films, Anonymous Content, MRC Television and Paramount Television Studios, centered on a boy’s discovery of a portal in his bedroom that allows him to travel through time, Temte plays the character Bittelig, starring alongside Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

Most recently seen starring alongside Kristen Wiig and Maggie Smith in Gil Kenan’s film A Boy Called Christmas, Temte also counts amongst his upcoming projects the indie feature Get Lost, a modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland starring Ella Bleu Travolta.

In October, he’ll be seen in the Norwegian historical action drama Sulis 1907, a film about a real-life miner rebellion, from director Nils Gaup. The actor continues to be represented by Actors in Scandinavia and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

David Unger founded Artist International Group in 2017 and serves as the company’s CEO. Together with AIG partner and veteran talent manager Chris Prapha, other notable clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355) and Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers), and such writer-directors as Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X) and Michael Haussman (Edge of the World).