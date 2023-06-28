Taika Waititi Returning To TIFF With World Premiere Of ‘Next Goal Wins’

The Toronto International Film Festival is beginning to reveal its feature slate for its 48th edition, starting off with Searchlight’s Taika Waititi soccer comedy Next Goal Wins.

The pic directed by the Oscar winner and co-written is inspired by the true story of the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for its brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the ragtag squad hires down-on-his-luck, maverick Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) in the hope that he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around. Next Goal Wins is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name.

TIFF is a special place for Waititi. At the last pre-pandemic edition of the fest in 2019, he world premiered his Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit to a standing ovation — which isn’t common at TIFF. The movie went on to notch the esteemed TIFF Grolsch People’s Choice Award, an Oscar bellwether, and six Oscar nominations including an adapted screenplay win for Waititi. Next Goal Wins hits theaters on Nov. 17. The absurdist comedy was a bit of a cash cow for Searchlight grossing north of $93M WW off a $14M production cost.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “Next Goal Wins is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

Next Goal Wins also stars Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale,

Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, with Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

TIFF runs Sept. 7-17.