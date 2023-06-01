Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Broadway-Bound ‘The Wiz’ Finds Its Lion, Tinman And Scarecrow

The Wiz
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Avery Wilson Courtesy/Andrew Brucker/Getty Images

The Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz, which will launch a national tour in Baltimore this fall, has cast Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Apple+’s Sharper) as the Tinman, and former The Voice contestant Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow.

Richardson and Wilson will be making their Broadway debuts. Casting for the character of Dorothy has yet to be announced.

The revival, featuring some new material by Amber Ruffin, is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, who issued the joint statement today announcing the castings. The revival is set to arrive on Broadway next spring.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls (and others), the revival will be directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight. The Wiz premiered on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad