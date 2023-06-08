‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Prepares For His Farewell To Geralt — Update

UPDATE, 4:30 PM: Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher, in which Henry Cavill prepares to say goodbye to his Geralt character. In the trailer, a sword-wielding Geralt battles monsters, men and anything else that gets in his way.

The Witcher season 3 is being split into two parts, with the five episodes of part 1 coming on June 29. The next half of the season will come on July 27, with three additional episodes.

Watch the trailer above and the teaser trailer below.

PREVIOUS, April 25: The Witcher is returning to Netflix this summer.

Season 3 will debut on the streamer in two parts, with the first five episodes on June 29. The final three episodes will become available on July 27. A new teaser for the series released on Tuesday gives a first look at the upcoming season, promising that “everything changes” with these episodes.

Watch the teaser above.

The Witcher, which was one of Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019, stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

The series received a Season 3 renewal before the second installment hit Netflix. Season 2 followed Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, seeks to bring Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher is executive produced by Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko) and Hivemind Content (Jason Brown and Sean Daniel).