‘The Wheel’ Canceled At NBC After One Season

NBC has spun its last Wheel.

The network has canceled its remake of UK gameshow The Wheel after one season.

It comes after NBC stripped the series across two weeks in December, in an unusual move. The series launched on December 19 and was not a ratings performer.

The series was created by and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre, who hosted the BBC version. It follows 6 celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting contestants battling it out for a chance to win over $100k.

Celebrity guests included Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra and Tony Hawk.

The Wheel was produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment, and the original British creative team, Hungry McBear. The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen.